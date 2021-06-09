Wildfire forces evacuations near Jerusalem

A wildfire forced the evacuation Wednesday of a small community located outside Jerusalem. Roads leading to Ma'ale HaHamisha and other communities nearby were closed including Highway 1, the main road connecting Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. Fire extinguishing planes were deployed and thick smoke from the fire billowed into the sky and was seen from many locations in the area. No injuries or damages were reported. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.