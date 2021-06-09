Israel Antiquities Authority unveils 1000-year old chicken egg in excavations

Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologists in Yavne find an unbroken chicken’s egg while excavating an ancient cesspit dating from the Islamic period roughly 1,000 years ago. Only a few ancient chicken eggs have ever been found intact. The egg was preserved nestled in the soft contents of a cesspit. The large-scale archaeological excavations have discovered an extensive and diverse industrial area dating from the Byzantine period. The excavations are part of an urban expansion project in the city.