Gazans recycle rubble of destroyed homes to reconstruct enclave

Palestinians in the Gaza strip recycle the rubble of destroyed buildings into concrete blocks to be used in the reconstruction of the enclave, after Israeli airstrikes left at least 6,000 people homeless, according to the United Nation, during an 11-day war between the Jewis state and Palestinian militants. The Israeli bombardment of Gaza has ravaged 258 buildings, compromising 1,042 housing and commercial units, authorities in Gaza said.