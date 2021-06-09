Bolivian politicians trade kicks and punches during Congress session

A heated session of the Bolivian Assembly on Tuesday led to a brawl between government and opposition lawmakers. It broke out during a debate on recent arrests of former officials of the previous interim government of Jeannine Áñez. While some speakers said Áñez's administration was a legal transitional government after election fraud, others said it was a coup to overthrow former president Evo Morales. Áñez assumed the presidency following Morales' resignation and exile. Morales was accused of terrorism and sedition for the violent social explosion that led to his resignation. After Morales' party took power back through an election in 2020, Áñez was arrested under charges linked to ousting Morales.