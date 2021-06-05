African football: Nigeria beats Cameroon in friendly warm-up match

and Africanews
with AP
Nigeria
1-0 was the score in Austria on Friday when three-time African champions Nigeria beat Cameroon in an international friendly match.
It has been a bit of a struggle for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations hosts in their last two international matches -- a 0-0 draw against Rwanda and a rough 3-1 loss against Cape Verde.
The latter -- along with Liberia, Nigeria’s Super Eagles are expected to beat in the World Cup qualifiers in September.
Nevertheless, both Cameroon and Nigeria got a warm-up Friday as they cruised through the qualifying stage for the African Cup of Nations.
The teams will go head to head once more on Tuesday for another friendly match as they continue to pick up steam towards the tournament at the beginning of next year.
00:49
Cameroonian and Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid suffers knee injury
Go to video
Edouard Mendy: First Senegalese goalkeeper in Champions League final
Go to video
Al Ahly SC and RS Berkane get set for CAF Super Cup v RS Berkane
Go to video
Nigerian forward Paul Onuachu voted best player in Belgiun Pro League
Go to video
Chelsea's Edouard Mendy to miss Champions League final?
02:23
Senegal Hosts 2021 African Beach Soccer Cup of Nations