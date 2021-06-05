African football: Cameroon beat Nigeria in friendly warm-up match

Cameroon beat Nigeria 1-0 in an international friendly match on Friday thanks to Fulham's Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

Both countries cruised through the qualifying stage for the African Cup of Nations and will now try to build momentum going into the tournament at the beginning of next year.

Despite the win, it has been a bit of a struggle for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations hosts in their last two international matches -- a 0-0 draw against Rwanda and a rough 3-1 loss against Cape Verde.

The latter -- along with Liberia, Nigeria’s Super Eagles are expected to beat in the World Cup qualifiers in September.

The teams will go head to head once more on Tuesday for another friendly match as they continue to pick up steam towards the tournament at the beginning of next year.