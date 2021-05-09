Seychelles faces 'worrying' situation as Covid-19 cases on the rise

The health situation in Seychelles, which is facing a sharp rise in the number of coronavirus infections despite a largely vaccinated population, is "worrying" but currently "manageable", the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism said Saturday.

The Indian Ocean archipelago was the country in the world that recorded the most new cases this week in proportion to its population (1,223 per 100,000 inhabitants), according to data compiled by AFP.

The most recent government figures show 498 new cases in three days, between 28 April and 1 May, bringing the total number of cases to 6,373 (with 28 deaths). According to the authorities, 1,048 cases are currently active.

"The current situation remains worrying. We have always said so," Foreign Affairs and Tourism Minister Sylvestre Radegonde told AFP.

"If this continues, we risk finding ourselves in a difficult situation, but at present it is manageable," he said.

To stem this new wave, the government announced on Tuesday the tightening of anti-Covid measures, forcing shops, bars and casinos to close an hour earlier (7 pm local time), banning gatherings, shows and sports activities and extending the closure of schools until 23 May.

An 11 pm curfew is still in place.

"Despite the number of people hospitalized or infected, we only have two cases that are in a serious condition in hospital," said Sylvestre Radegonde.

According to the minister, this increase is due to a greater number of tests but "also because there is a slackening in the population".

61% of the 98,462 inhabitants have already received two doses of vaccine and 70% have received at least one, according to the Ministry of Health.

"The people who are testing positive are the Seychellois who are still refusing to be vaccinated," Radegonde said.