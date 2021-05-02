At least four injured by police at youth protests in southern Chad

Chad
Demonstrators -- mainly made up of youth, took to the streets in the cities of Sarh and Koumra in Southern Chad on Saturday morning.
The activists marched in peaceful protest against the newly emerged Transitional Military Council -- a regime strongly supported by France.
The former coloniser has been strongly warned by the country’s opposition parties to not meddle in Chadian affairs.
Several witnesses say security forces fired tear gas -- and even passing military vehicles fired live ammunition into the crowds, injuring at least four people.
One person was reported to be seriously wounded.
To thwart demonstrations, the police also made arrests -- although it is not yet clear how people have been detained.
Although new President Mahamat Deby recently called for inclusive national dialogue, the political atmosphere in Chad continues to be tense.
