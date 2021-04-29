Manchester City beats PSG to grab Champions League advantage

Manchester City celebrates after scoring a goal. -
Manchester City pulled off a near-perfect coup on Wednesday night with a 2-1 win in Paris in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.
The winning goal was scored in the second half by African champion Riyad Mahrez.
Leading 1-0 at the break, the English league champions beat Paris Saint-Germain in the second half and scored a first goal through their Belgian strategist Kevin de Bruyne.
With a one-goal lead, Manchester City will go into next Tuesday's second leg in England in a favourable position.
In the other semi-final, Chelsea will host Real Madrid on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Spain.
