Manchester City beats PSG to grab Champions League advantage

Manchester City pulled off a near-perfect coup on Wednesday night with a 2-1 win in Paris in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final.

The winning goal was scored in the second half by African champion Riyad Mahrez.

Leading 1-0 at the break, the English league champions beat Paris Saint-Germain in the second half and scored a first goal through their Belgian strategist Kevin de Bruyne.

With a one-goal lead, Manchester City will go into next Tuesday's second leg in England in a favourable position.

In the other semi-final, Chelsea will host Real Madrid on Wednesday after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Spain.