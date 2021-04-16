Senegalese worshippers distribute free meals during Ramadan

The Senegalese Muslim community start the month of Ramadan in solidarity and sharing.

At the Massalikul Jinaan mosque in Dakar, one of the largest in West Africa, hundreds of meals consisting of bread, dates and rice, are distributed at dusk by "baye fall", a branch of the Mouride brotherhood whose members are distinguished by their "dreadlocks" hairstyles, their colourful accoutrements and their devotion.

_"I found this gesture beautiful. The Mouride community is a strong community that is always focused on sharing and to see all these people having a meal together, it gives you chills. I found it very interesting and if time permits, I will come from time to time to break the fast here," _says Ibrahima Mané, Student.

"During the month of Ramadan, it happens like this. There are many thousands of Muslims who come to break their fast here. You have even seen, the mosque is full and there are different kitchens. Here it is not the only kitchen, there are many kitchens that are here." explained Tato Mboup, Kitchen manager at Massalikul Jinaan.

During the holy month of Ramadan, while Muslims in different parts of the world will continue to worship in their localities, the duration of fasting differs based on their region.

