At least 20 people killed, 3 injured in road carnage in Southern Egypt

Egypt
At least 20 people have been killed and three others injured in a road accident in southern Egypt Tuesday.
Authorities said a bus overturned while trying to overtake a truck on a highway causing a collision that lead to the casualties.
The bus was travelling from Cairo when it turned over.
It was hit by the truck on a road in the southern province of Assiut, some 320 kilometers south of Cairo.
In a statement, Assiut Governor Essam Saad said both vehicles caught fire.
Photos released by the governor’s office showed a burned out bus, with rescue teams looking for survivors.
The survivors were taken to nearby hospitals, the statement added.
In Egypt, traffic accidents kill thousands each year. The country has a poor transportation safety record.
