At least 20 people killed, 3 injured in road carnage in Southern Egypt

Rescuers at the site of a bus accident in the province of Assiut in Southern Egypt on Tuesday April 13, 2021.  
By Rédaction Africanews

Egypt

At least 20 people have been killed and three others injured in a road accident in southern Egypt Tuesday.

Authorities said a bus overturned while trying to overtake a truck on a highway causing a collision that lead to the casualties.

The bus was travelling from Cairo when it turned over.

It was hit by the truck on a road in the southern province of Assiut, some 320 kilometers south of Cairo.

In a statement, Assiut Governor Essam Saad said both vehicles caught fire.

Photos released by the governor’s office showed a burned out bus, with rescue teams looking for survivors.

The survivors were taken to nearby hospitals, the statement added.

In Egypt, traffic accidents kill thousands each year. The country has a poor transportation safety record.

