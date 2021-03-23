Will Mohamed Salah be allowed to go to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics ?

Egypt
For the first time in almost two years, Liverpool's striker Mohamed Salah is back with the Egyptian National Team, as the Pharaohs ready for their Thursday clash with Kenya in the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifiers.
But with several African players being prevented from joining their national teams by European clubs fearing their stars would get contaminated with Covid-19, many fear Liverpool might stop Salah from going to the Tokyo Olympics in next july.
"I think he could play a great role in Tokyo 2021. And he will be very effective with them and could possibly inspire the Egyptian national team to win a medal", explains Mohamed Iraqy, an Egyptian sports journalist.
"Liverpool's current performance is not the best so that might stop Salah from joining as they wouldn't let him ago. But I bet that he can get the clearance and play with Egypt", he adds.
Should Salah be prevented from going to the Tokyo Olympics, the Egyptian National Team would miss a key player in the attacking third.
In just 67 games, Mohamed Salah has scored 41 goals for the Pharaos, making him Egypt most prolific goal scorer of all time.
