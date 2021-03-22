Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Kenyan police officers to go on trial for British aristocrat's death

Kenyan police officers to go on trial for British aristocrat's death
Diani, where Monson was arrested, is a popular tourist destination on the coast of Kenya.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Ben Curtis/AP

By Africanews

Kenya

Four Kenyan policemen will stand trial after a judge ruled on Monday that they had a case to answer in the death of the British aristocrat Alexander Monson, who died in police custody in 2012.

The 28-year-old was arrested outside a nightclub at the Diani beach resort on the south coast on suspicion of smoking cannabis.

The ruling in Mombasa comes after a lengthy legal battle by his family. Police said he died of a drug overdose but his family disputes this and says he was in good health.

A toxicology report ordered by the family showed he had not taken drugs at the time of his death and two reports by government pathologists said he died from a traumatic blow to the head.

An inquest also found there were attempts to cover up the incident as well as threats against witnesses.

Monson is heir to a family estate in Lincolnshire in the north of England.

“The accused should tell the court what happened since the deceased was arrested in good health,” the judge, Erick Ogolla, ruled.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..