Humanitarian crisis on the rise in Cabo Delgado - Mozambique

There is a growing humanitarian crisis in Cabo Delgado province, in northern Mozambique.

According to the "Aid to the Church in Need" Foundation , cases of cholera and malaria are increasing among the more than 600 thousand displaced persons fleeing the armed attacks in the region. The camps have been abandoned and the drought makes the situation even more difficult.

Henriques Laba, Mute inhabitant:

"The situation is now getting worse because we are hungry and we have no support."

The main road in the region is cut for security reasons and humanitarian aid has no way to reach several points in the province.

Ali Shabby, displaced from Lumbe says:

"We are not eating anything ... we only eat vegetables."

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs estimates that there are about 950,000 people "facing severe hunger" in northern Mozambique, a quarter of whom are children.