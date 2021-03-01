Welcome to Africanews

Libyan coastguard rescues around 100 migrants

Migrants rescued off the coast of Libya.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Joan Mateu/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Kizzi Asala

with AFP

Libya

Rescued at Sea

Almost 100 migrants were rescued off the west coast of Libya on Sunday.

The Libyan coastguard rescued the mostly African migrants — the majority being from Cameroon, Sudan and Mali, as they attempted perilous sea crossings to Italy.

The migrants were brought to a naval base in the capital Tripoli, where they were met by a team from the International Organization for Migration (IOM).

The survivors included six women and two children. Two people in critical condition were transported to the hospital in the capital city while around 20 were missing.

On Saturday, German charity Sea-Watch said it had saved nearly 150 migrants off the Libyan coast in two operations.

More than 1,200 migrants and asylum-seekers died while crossing the Mediterranean in 2020, according to the IOM.

At least 3,700 men, women, and children were returned to (Libya) this year — often ending up in detention centres.

