Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ethiopia: Explosives intercepted on way to capital

Ethiopia: Explosives intercepted on way to capital
A picture taken on March 13, 2019 shows a general view of Addis Ababa.   -  
Copyright © africanews
LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with Anadolu

Ethiopia

Security forces in Ethiopia on Wednesday seized 23 cartons containing explosives from a vehicle en route to Addis Ababa from the country's northernmost region of Tigray.

The driver was reportedly intercepted at Kombolcha town from the Woldiya customs checkpoint in the Amhara region.

Local media FANA reported that the vehicle carrying the explosive was believed to be from the restive Tigray region.

An unspecified number of soldiers were killed last year and a sizable amount of military hardware had been looted by TPLF forces, prompting the government to launch a massive law enforcement operation.

On Nov. 28, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared the operation, saying what remained was apprehending the TPLF leadership and their militants, reconstruction and rehabilitation in the restive region, and putting in place the structures of an interim administration for Tigray.

Thousands have died in the fighting, according to the International Crisis Group, and tens of thousands of refugees have streamed across the border into Sudan.

Abiy declared victory in late November after federal forces entered the regional capital Mekele.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..