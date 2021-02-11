UN 'strongly condemns' attack on peacekeepers in central Mali

The United Nations has strongly condemned an attack on a peacekeepers base in central Mali. 28 peacekeepers from Togo were injured when the temporary UN base in Kerena, near Douentza, was hit by fire early Wednesday morning. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but Islamic extremists linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group, regularly attack UN peacekeepers and soldiers.

"The UN mission on the ground has taken all necessary measures to ensure that the injured receive prompt and appropriate treatment. We of course wish them all a speedy and full recovery. The head of the UN mission on the ground, Mahamat Saleh Annadif, said that for several months now, peacekeepers have been carrying out numerous security operations in central Mali to help reduce violence against civilians, and to restore calm in areas where community tensions have been reported. He said they are also working to reduce the threat of improvised explosive devices, which is an issue in that region'', Stephane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-Genera said.

Attacks by jihadists in northern Mali has killed at least 5 UN peacekeepers this year alone. The peacekeeping mission has been in Mali since 2013, after Islamic extremists took control of major towns in Mali’s north.

The UN says more than 231 peacekeepers in Mali have been killed due to hostile accidents. The mission has become known as its most dangerous mission.