Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

The #BlackLivesMatter Movement is Now a Nobel Peace Prize Nominee!

The #BLM is officially a Nobel Peace Prize nominee.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Kizzi Asala

with AFP

USA

The #BLM Movement is Officially a Nobel Peace Prize Nominee!

The movement for racial justice and equality #Black Lives Matter — which was revived May last year by the violent death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by a Norwegian parliamentarian, Petter Eide.

A Long and Ongoing Fight for Racial Justice

Founded in 2013 in the United State by three queer African-American women (Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi) the movement has taken on an even more powerful global force — seeing a collective Afro consciousness awakening worldwide as it pertains to the rights and human dignities of black people of African descent in every sphere of society.

#Black Lives Matter has called on many institutions around the world to demand change and better ethnic representation — opening up many conversations on the lingering effects of Europe's colonisation of Africa, the Trans-Atlantic slave trade and the consequential racism that permeates all aspects of society around the world.

Could Anti-White Supremacy Efforts Win?

Tens of thousands of people (parliamentarians and ministers of all nationalities, former laureates, some university professors, etc.) are eligible to submit a Nobel Peace Prize nomination before the January 31 deadline

___
The Nobel Prize will be awarded at the beginning of October.
The World Food Programme (WFP) won the honour last year.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..