The #BlackLivesMatter Movement is Now a Nobel Peace Prize Nominee!

The #BLM Movement is Officially a Nobel Peace Prize Nominee!

The movement for racial justice and equality #Black Lives Matter — which was revived May last year by the violent death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of white police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota, was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize by a Norwegian parliamentarian, Petter Eide.

A Long and Ongoing Fight for Racial Justice

Founded in 2013 in the United State by three queer African-American women (Alicia Garza, Patrisse Cullors and Opal Tometi) the movement has taken on an even more powerful global force — seeing a collective Afro consciousness awakening worldwide as it pertains to the rights and human dignities of black people of African descent in every sphere of society.

#Black Lives Matter has called on many institutions around the world to demand change and better ethnic representation — opening up many conversations on the lingering effects of Europe's colonisation of Africa, the Trans-Atlantic slave trade and the consequential racism that permeates all aspects of society around the world.

Could Anti-White Supremacy Efforts Win?

Tens of thousands of people (parliamentarians and ministers of all nationalities, former laureates, some university professors, etc.) are eligible to submit a Nobel Peace Prize nomination before the January 31 deadline

___

The Nobel Prize will be awarded at the beginning of October.

The World Food Programme (WFP) won the honour last year.