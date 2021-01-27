Ghana's ex-president Jerry John Rawlings to be buried today

Ghana’s longest-serving leader, ex-President Jerry John Rawlings will be laid to rest Wednesday.

The remains of Mr. Rawlings has been lying in state since Monday.

The general public and dignitaries have taken the opportunity to pay their last respects.

His funeral rituals are being held in strict adherence to safety protocols.

Mr. Rawlings died on November 12 last year at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in, Accra, after a short illness.

He was credited with maintaining the country’s stability. J.J Rawlings as he was fondly called led a military regime for more than a decade before returning Ghana to multiparty democracy in 1992.

He also contributed to peace efforts in Liberia and Sierra Leone during the civil wars in the 90s.

Rawlings will be remembered as a disciplinarian but also as a leader who cared about the poor. Recently, he was an African Union envoy to Somalia.

He was 73 years old.