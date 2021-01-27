Cameroon accident: Dozens dead, several others seriously injured

Dozens of people died Wednesday in Cameroon when a bus collided with a truck off a cliff in the country’s west province of Dschang in the Menoua region.

At the time of filing this report, it was not clear what caused the accident, but both vehicles went up in flames during the collision.

The truck was reportedly carrying adulterated fuel when the accident occurred. The number of deaths have not been confirmed, but sources said the passenger bus was carrying 70 people.

Several others have reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries and taken to the Dschang hospital.

