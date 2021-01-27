Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Cameroon accident: Dozens dead, several others seriously injured

Cameroon accident: Dozens dead, several others seriously injured
  -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Accident

Dozens of people died Wednesday in Cameroon when a bus collided with a truck off a cliff in the country’s west province of Dschang in the Menoua region.

At the time of filing this report, it was not clear what caused the accident, but both vehicles went up in flames during the collision.

The truck was reportedly carrying adulterated fuel when the accident occurred. The number of deaths have not been confirmed, but sources said the passenger bus was carrying 70 people.

Several others have reportedly sustained various degrees of injuries and taken to the Dschang hospital.

More soon!

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..