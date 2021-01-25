Ghana's ex-president JJ Rawlings laid in state

Ghana
Ghana’s former president John Jerry Rawlings has been laid in state at the Accra International conference centre.
Ghanaians and sympathizers as well as invited dignitaries will get the opportunity to file past the body to pay their last respect.
On Tuesday, January 26, the president and vice president, along with their respective spouses, other high ranking members of the judiciary and legislature will along take their turn.
This is part of funeral activities of the late Ghanaian statesman.
Mr. Rawlings passed on at Ghana’s premier public health facility, the Korle-Bu teaching hospital in the capital on November 12, 2020.
On Sunday January 24, a vigil was held at the Armed Forces mess in Accra. It was graced by his family, including his wife, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and his 4 children.
01:35
Africa records higher deaths in second wave of covid-19-WHO
00:40
South African Minister Jackson Mthembu Dies of COVID-19
00:45
At least 10 dead, hundreds injured in Indonesia landslide
01:34
UN says death of Rwanda soldier in CAR likely a 'war crime'
01:14
Nigeriens Go into 3 Days of Mourning as Border Security is Reinforced
00:40
Ex-Malian PM Modibo Keïta dies at 78