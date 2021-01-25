Ghana's ex-president JJ Rawlings laid in state

Ghana’s former president John Jerry Rawlings has been laid in state at the Accra International conference centre.

Ghanaians and sympathizers as well as invited dignitaries will get the opportunity to file past the body to pay their last respect.

On Tuesday, January 26, the president and vice president, along with their respective spouses, other high ranking members of the judiciary and legislature will along take their turn.

This is part of funeral activities of the late Ghanaian statesman.

Mr. Rawlings passed on at Ghana’s premier public health facility, the Korle-Bu teaching hospital in the capital on November 12, 2020.

On Sunday January 24, a vigil was held at the Armed Forces mess in Accra. It was graced by his family, including his wife, Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings and his 4 children.