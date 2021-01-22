CAR: Insecurity Hinders Humanitarian Efforts

Insecurity is Affecting Humanitarian Workers in the CAR

A little over a hundred humanitarian workers of several organisations have abandoned their offices — finding refuge within the United Nations MISSA since the occupation of Bangassou city by elements of the Coalition of Patriots for Change (CPC) on January 3.

As such, it is currently difficult to provide a significant humanitarian response to the population estimated at just over 23,000 internally displaced people camping at several — sites according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

In addition to the 18,000 who have crossed the river into Congo — as insecurity still reigns in the city despite UNMISCA peacekeepers regaining control of the area.

Uncertainty About Safety

Harouna Tamboura, the Director of OXFAM International program operating in the region, outlines the challenges of the current situation.

"We can go two or three days without going to the site because the alerts don't allow us and the risks are high, so we're between the office, the base, UNMISCA and between guessing, so we're not quite in perfect mobility to carry out humanitarian action at the moment."

The numerous displaced people in dire straits and camping together at refuge sites will return to their homes only once their safety has been guaranteed.