Inter-Libyan Political Dialogue Makes Strides in Egypt

A Step Forward Towards Libya's Future

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (Manul) has announced that participants in the inter-Libyan political dialogue Forum (LDPF) on Tuesday approved a mechanism for selecting the future leaders of the transition between now and the elections scheduled for December.

The UN mission said it organised a vote on Monday and Tuesday during which members of the LDPF were invited to vote on the proposal, "which passed", with 73% of the 75 Libyan participants of the LDPF voting in favour.

It did not provide immediate details on the nature of the positions of those who will be appointed to this executive.

A New Constitution for a New and United Libya

In parallel, a meeting was held Tuesday in Hurghada (Egypt) between members of the Constitutional Commission, responsible for drafting the future Constitution, a delegation of Parliament and another of the High Council of State, based in Tripoli.

Abdullah Blaihek, a spokesperson for Libya's Tobruk-based House of Representatives, gave some insight into the discussions.

"All the talks today focused on the importance of the constitutional process in order to reach a correct constitutional basis to support the political and democratic process in Libya, whether on the issue of holding elections in December of the current year or the issue of the constitution draft."

Results of deliberations are expected within 60 days.

Background and Context

Libya has been plunged into chaos since the uprising that toppled Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.

Since 2015, Two rival authorities have been vying for power in the country since 2015 with foreign implications: the United Nations-recognised Government of National Unity (GNA) in Tripoli and a structural power led by Khalifa Haftar, the strongman from the East.

After the failure of the offensive launched by Marshal Haftar in April 2019 to seize Tripoli, the two sides concluded a ceasefire in October and returned to the path of dialogue, encouraged by the UN.