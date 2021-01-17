At least 48 people killed in inter-communal violence

Tribal clashes in Sudan's restive Darfur killed at least 48 people, in the latest bout of violence to hit the region, state media reported.

Saturday’s clashes initially pitted the Massalit tribe against Arab nomads in al-Geneina, about two weeks after the United Nations and African Union ended a 13-year peacekeeping mission in Darfur.

This occured when Armed militias allied to the Arab nomads then attacked el-Geneina and several houses were set on fire, according to witnesses.

Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok sent a "high-ranking" delegation to West Darfur to try to restore order.

Darfur is experiencing an upsurge in tribal clashes, which left 15 people dead and dozens injured in late December, days before the end of the 13-year joint UN-African Union peace mission.

Ethnically diverse Sudan was rocked by nationwide pro-democracy protests from December 2018 against Bashir, leading to his ouster by the army in April last year. Since then, Darfur has always enjoyed stability.

Sudanese authorities on July 4 released a group of 235 fighters from a faction of the Sudan Liberation Army, which has fought government forces in war-torn Darfur and is part of the protest movement.