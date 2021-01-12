What did Uganda's front-runners do on the last day of campaigns?

Uganda will hold its general election on Thursday. The campaigns which have been characterized by episodes of deadly violence officially wrapped up on Tuesday.

Ten candidates are running for the presidency while over a thousand are competing for the over 400 seats in parliament. 18 million people are eligible to vote.

The frontrunners for president are incumbent Yoweri Museveni, the Forum for Democratic Change’s Patrick Oboi Amuriat and Robert Kyagulanyi of the National Unity Platform (NUP).

Here's what the three men did on Tuesday.

Patrick Oboi Amuriat alias POA

The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate made his last-ditch effort to rally voters in his home town of Ngora in north-eastern Uganda.

Amuriat alias POA has been arrested over a dozen times by security forces since campaigns opened in November.

Thank you Ngora #VotePOA21 #VoteFDC21 pic.twitter.com/XeeFpiMEGT — Patrick Oboi Amuriat (@PatrickAmuriat) January 12, 2021

He has been addressing voters barefoot in a symbolic act of defiance. Amuriat lost his shoes after police violently arrested him as he waited to file his candidacy papers in November.

Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine

The singer turned politician spent Tuesday giving media interviews. He opened the day by addressing a joint press conference alongside two other opposition candidates.

Wine last held a campaign rally last Thursday. Dozens of members of his campaign team are held on charges including possession of weapons and plotting insurrection.

Yoweri Museveni

The incumbent addressed the nation on Tuesday.

In a speech broadcast on state TV, Museveni, without providing evidence, accused the opposition of attempting to rig Thursday’s election.