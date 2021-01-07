South Africa to deploy military to assist in enforcing COVID regulations

South Africa says it will deploy its National Defence Force (SANDF) in the Western Cape to assist police with enforcing lockdown regulations. One of their main focus areas will be the beaches along the garden route, which people are still visiting.

Dr Keith Cloete, head of the provincial health department, said on Thursday that the details of the military deployment are still being hashed out.

A video tweeted by South Africa's police ministry spokeswoman on wednesday shows police arresting a kite surfer for breaking lockdown regulations.

Beaches in most provinces are now closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A new variant of the coronavirus is driving a powerful second wave of infections in the country.

According to Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, South Africa hit a ‘grim milestone’ on Wednesday (6 January) after it recorded more than 20,000 new Covid-19 cases in a single day.