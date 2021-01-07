Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

South Africa to deploy military to assist in enforcing COVID regulations

Police talking to foreign beachgoers in Capetown   -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared
By Jerry Fisayo-Bambi

South Africa

South Africa says it will deploy its National Defence Force (SANDF) in the Western Cape to assist police with enforcing lockdown regulations. One of their main focus areas will be the beaches along the garden route, which people are still visiting.

Dr Keith Cloete, head of the provincial health department, said on Thursday that the details of the military deployment are still being hashed out.

A video tweeted by South Africa's police ministry spokeswoman on wednesday shows police arresting a kite surfer for breaking lockdown regulations.

Beaches in most provinces are now closed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

A new variant of the coronavirus is driving a powerful second wave of infections in the country.

According to Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, South Africa hit a ‘grim milestone’ on Wednesday (6 January) after it recorded more than 20,000 new Covid-19 cases in a single day.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..