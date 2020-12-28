SANDF denies report that members' leave is canceled due to the Covid-19 spike.

The South African National Defense Force refuted posts widely distributed on social media that its members' leave had been canceled due to an increase in Covid-19 numbers during the festive season.

The false advisory suggests that, on Tuesday, December 29, all SANDF members who are leave, are expected to return to support the police to track enforcement of Covid-19 compliance.

The fake alert read in part: “A command was given yesterday that all uniform members of the SANDF… must report back on the 29th to start with preparations of giving the SAPS support on the streets, for the minimization of the spread of Covid-19…that is 22:00 every civilian must be at home, all gatherings, clubs, parties or entertainment areas must be closed down by 22:00.”

SANDF Representative General MPM Mgobozi refuted the accusation, however, and said the alert from the social media was false.

"The South African National Defense Force is well aware of claims on the cancelation of members' leave that are currently trending on the social media," said Mgobozi.