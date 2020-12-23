War in Tigray ongoing – TPLF belies Ethiopia gov't

Forces of the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front, TPLF, are engaging in armed hostilities against federal government and Eritrean troops in parts of the restive Tigray region.

This is according to Getachew Reda, a former communications minister who is currently advisor to president of the TPLF, Debretsion Gebremichael. He reported the fighting incidents in a series of posts on his Twitter handle.

According to him, the government continued to record heavy losses in terms of fighters and materials but they preferred to hide these incidents by controlling the media narrative.

“As I write this, enemy forces are been routed in Zana, has already lost hundreds of soldiers in Adet and Tsimbla. Enemy has lost an airforce gunship in BietMara and the fighting continues in many fronts,” he tweeted.

The current situation in the region is largely reported along humanitarian lines. From the thousands of Ethiopians that fled the region to neighbouring Sudan and the inability of critical humanitarian assistance by external partners to reach people in need.

Addis Ababa called the operation to dislodge the TPLF, a law and order operation in early November, later that month Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed declared the operation over with the capture of the regional capital Mekelle by federal forces.

The ease with which Mekelle was taken was seen by analysts as a voluntary withdrawal by the TPLF leaders. Reports of shelling have been corroborated by stories of victims reported by the media weeks after the operation was declared over.

“How long will this war remain hidden, of all things Abiy has done to us in this ongoing war, his blockage of communication is as devastating as the humanitarian catastrophe he has unleashed,” Reda added.

Abiy recently visited Mekelle where he met with leadership of the caretaker government. A graduation ceremony was also held in the main university.