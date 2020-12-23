Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nigerian university lecturers suspend 9-month long strike

Shot of University of Abuja in Nigeria.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Africanews
By Rédaction Africanews

Nigeria

The Academic Staff Union of University in Nigeria has suspended its strike on condition, ending a 9-month long industrial action.

National president of the union, Biodun Ogunyemi, made the announcement on Wednesday at a briefing in Abuja.

He said the development followed the agreement reached with the Federal Government and a meeting with its National Executive Council (NEC).

But he said the strike would be back on if the government fails to stick to the agreement.

Ogunyemi said the suspension of the strike takes effect from Thursday, December 24.

The union sympathised with students for the harm caused during the strike action which began in March 2020.

It has warned that it would strike again without notice, if the government fails to honor its part of the agreement reached with the university lecturers.

The decision follows the release of some 165 million dollars (65 billion naira) by the government to address concerns by the university lecturers.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..