Niger: Ruling party presidential candidate to prioritize education

Niger
Leader of the ruling Nigerien Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNDS), Mohamed Bazoum has met thousands of supporters at a rally in the country's second city Zinder ahead of December election.
Seen as the favorite to succeed President Mamahamdou Issoufou, Bazoum said he would prioritize education.
"If we want to develop our country, we must promote education. As a teacher, if I become president of Niger, I will give priority to education. The elections that will be held next Sunday are already sorted, everyone knows the direction of power and no one can go against the will of God", Bazoum said.
Outgoing President Mahamadou Issoufou isn’t standing for re-election in the December 27 polls, after serving two terms. His decision is in line with Niger’s 2010 constitution.
