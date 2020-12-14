Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Solar power could be the green energy solution for Congo

Solar power could be the green energy solution for Congo
Solar power could change energy consumption in Congo.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Africanews

By Africanews

Congo Brazzaville infrastructure

The Loudima family in Congo have long been without electricity but they have found an environmental solution: solar power.

In the remote districts of Pointe Noire, the Congolese start-up Hélios Électricité has installed a solar power plant.

"I am very happy to have the solar panels, I installed 10 solar panels, It powers my 52-inch plasma television, two freezers and even a two-horsepower air conditioner," the father of the family told Africanews.

According to the World Bank, nearly half of the Congolese population does not have access to electricity.

Cheaper bills and a greener future

Congo is one of the top five oil producers in Sub-Saharan Africa.

But despite its rich energy resources, the electrification rate is low, especially in rural areas, mainly because of a lack of electricity infrastructure.

But solar power could be the future as it is also said to be cheaper for households.

"What we did for our client, Mr. Loudima, is a solar power plant of 3000 megawatt peak which is composed of 10 solar modules of 300 watt each and a 3 KVA inverter, this system falls within the scope of what we want to do for our customers, namely to provide them with autonomy in electricity," said Laslande Moutoundou; Head of Study and Development Helios Electricity.

In addition to being a decarbonized energy solution transmitted directly by the sun, it is also said to be cheaper.

"With a solar installation you will save more money, compared to for example a generator or compared to an electricity bill," said Melki Valenti Tchicaya, an installation and maintenance manager at Helios Electricity.

"You are self-sufficient, which means you don't need to pay any charges for a monthly electric bill, and maintenance is cheaper.

"The advantage of a solar installation is that the source is renewable energy and that will allow you to always be provided with electricity because there is no blackout. "

Solar power could be the miracle solution to trigger the energy transition, pumping fresh water and supplying low-income households with basic needs.

But the panels cost a small fortune, ranging between 500 and 6,000 euros.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..