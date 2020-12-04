UN reports ongoing fighting in Ethiopia's Tigray region

The United Nations said Friday fighting is ongoing in several parts of northern Tigray despite victory statements by the Ethiopian federal government.

The UN says the development is complicating its efforts to bring aid to the northern Ethiopian region. Spokesman for the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs in Addis Ababa, Saviano Abreu described the situation as ‘’worrying and complex’’.

Tigray has been cut off from supplies since November 4. The Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed sent federal army to attack forces of the ruling TPLF in the region.

On Wednesday, the UN signed a deal with the Ethiopian government and gained unrestricted access to the region to provide badly needed humanitarian relief.

A week ago, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed claimed victory. He said that military operation was successful, adding that the fighting was over after capturing the regional capital of Mekele.

Four weeks of fighting has forced some 45,500 people to flee to neighboring Sudan. And an unknown number of men, women and children have been displaced inside Tigray.