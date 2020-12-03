Deep division undermines Libyan political dialogue

There’s deep division over the choice of a new transitional executive in Libya, hampering a chance at a successful political dialogue over crisis in the North African nation.

In a videoconference with participants of the Inter-Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, the UN Special Representative, Stephanie Williams laments the lack of time.

Since a ceasefire was signed in October under the auspices of the United Nations, rival parties in Libya returned to the negotiating table. But rooted division is still a major hurdle for stakeholders to overcome.

At a Tunis meeting in Tunisia mid-November, participants at the dialogue agreed to organize national elections on December 24, 2021. But on a condition for a new unified executive for a smooth transition until the elections.

Two rival parties, the UN-backed Government of National Unity (GNA) in Tripoli and eastern commander Khalifa Haftar, are vying for power after Libya was plunged into chaos since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi's regime in 2011.