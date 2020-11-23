Ugandan long distance runner Joshua Cheptegei in the final list of male athlete of the year award

Ugandan long-distance runner Joshua Cheptegei has been named as one of the five finalists for the Male World Athlete of the Year 2020 award.

The 23 year old took Ethiopian Bekele’s 5,000m record at the Diamond League in Monaco in August, wiping 1.99 seconds off the 16-year-old mark when he crossed the line in 12:35.36.

The Ugandan athlete will face it off with other compatriots like Ryan Crouser from USA who is undefeated in 10 shot put competitions.

The list also consist of Mondo Duplantis of Sweden who broke the world record in the pole vault twice and was undefeated in 16 competitions. Others include Johannes Vetter from Germany and Karsten Warholm from Norway