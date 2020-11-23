Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ex-Bafana Bafana star killed in crash

Ex-Bafana Bafana star killed in crash
33-year-old South African international Anele Ngcongca passed away this morning in a car crash.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

South Africa

Anele Ngcongca, a former South Africa defender who played for the host team at the 2010 World Cup, died in a car crash early Monday. He was 33.

The South African government said Ngcongca died in the crash in the Kwazulu-Natal province. South African media reports said he was a passenger in the car and the driver, a woman, was in the hospital in critical condition. She was not identified.

Ngcongca played for South Africa from 2009 to 2016. He made 53 appearances for Bafana Bafana and was a member of the team when South Africa hosted the 2010 World Cup.

He played in Europe from 2007 to 2016, winning a league title and the Belgian Cup twice with Racing Genk.

In 2015, he joined Troyes AC in France on a season-long loan.

Ngcongca's current club, Mamelodi Sundowns, offered condolences to his family and friends. The defender was on loan at Kwazulu-Natal-based club AmaZulu at the time of his death.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..