Taraji P. Henson to host American music awards

Empire Star Taraji P. Henson will host the American Music Awards on Sunday.

But what’s the Hollywood actor bringing on board?

"I'm trying to bring a bit of my musical theater training, my comedic chops, just a hodgepodge of my talent. You know, I sing, I dance, I did study musical theater at Howard University. So whenever I have shows like this, I like to remind people that I'm more than just 'Cookie' or a dramatic actress", she said.

Several artists are billed to perform, including Megan Thee Stallion.

"Well, you know, I love my Megan Thee Stallion, I am so proud of her tenacity and I'm so proud of her vulnerability because that's where her strength lies, in her vulnerability and not being afraid to be vulnerable and be fierce and all of that. I'm looking forward to Post Malone, she added.

Hosting the awards show is next on Henson’s agenda. But she says she's looking forward to directing, producing and working on exciting upcoming projects.

Speaking via Zoom call from Los Angeles where the show is set to be held, Henson said its time to begin to discover new talents like was done for her.

