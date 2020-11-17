Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ramaphosa wants vaccine research centre in South Africa

  -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

COVID-19

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa stresses that the coronavirus pandemic "demonstrates the need to accelerate the establishment of the BRICS vaccine research and development centre" in his country, during the online summit of BRICS countries chaired by Russia.

"The current experience demonstrates the need to accelerate the establishment of the BRICS vaccine research and development centre in South Africa as agreed in the 2018 Johannesburg declaration," Ramaphosa stressed.

According to the president, the clinical testing of the vaccines needs to include African citizens to ensure that the vaccines are appropriate for them.

South Africa is participating in several research initiatives with continental and international partners, including the global effort to develop, manufacture and distribute a #COVID19 vaccine. He futher stressed that Vaccine development must be encouraged, especially for pharmaceutical companies.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..