Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

DRC: UDSP Activists March in Support of the President’s Consultations

Activists marched in support of the Congolese president's consultations.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AFP
By Kizzi Asala

with AFP

Democratic Republic Of Congo

Thousands of Activists Marched in Kinshasa

The streets of Kinshasa on Saturday saw thousands of activists of the presidential Union for Democracy and Social Progress political party who marched to support the consultations — launched by the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix Tshisekedi on November 2, to form "a union of the nation" in the midst of a crisis with the camp of his predecessor Joseph Kabila.

The protesters chanted slogans hostile to former President Joseph Kabila and also called, through songs, for the end of Kabila's Front Commun pour le Congo (FCC) coalition.

Rival Camp Unimpressed

The Kabila camp claims to see through these consultations and the march and believe it an attempt to rebuild the unity of the ex-opposition from which President Tshisekedi came.

"It is a plot to neutralise our moral authority Joseph Kabila, put him out of the game, with him the FCC," André-Alain Atundu, one of the pro-Kabila spokesmen, told AFP.

The consultations — on pause for the weekend, will resume on Monday.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..