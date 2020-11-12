DRC: Insecurity in Goma surges

The city of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo faces growing insecurity.

Day and night, the killings of civilians have multiplied under the helpless watch of Congolese authorities.

Today, Sharifa Kamana is a widow. Her husband was shot a few meters from home at night.

10 days later, no investigation has been opened yet.

"We don't know the killers, they go after money changers like my husband. We are currently living in fear. The authorities need to take this situation seriously and know where these weapons come from? How can a civilian live with a weapon illegally without the State knowing about it,"? Kamana asked.

To battle against the insecurity, a provincial deputy has initiated an operation to collect weapons.

These firearms, ammunition and military effects were handed over to the authorities for a sum up to US$100.

"I had been keeping this weapon since the M23 took control of the city and I took the opportunity to get it back. I kept it at home waitin g for the right time to avenge my father who was murdered a few years ago here in Goma", Didier Mwamba told our Congolese Correspondent, Gael Mpoyo.

Patrick Munyomo is the National Deputy and Initiator of the project.

"What is certain is that now is the time for anyone who has a weapon illegally to hand it over because we are in the process of educating them. After this campaign is over, if a gun is found in someone's home, that person will be brought to justice,'' he said.

During his last visit to Goma, President Felix Tshisekedi promised to defeat the scourge of insecurity once and for all.

Since October, about ten murders have already been recorded in the region.