USA election transition hurdles

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo refused to answer a question over whether or not the US State Department was standing in the way of a succesful transition by the incoming administration of President-elect Joe Biden.

On Tuesday, he told reporters that the "transition" to a second Trump term would be "smooth," but later said the State Department was prepared for any eventuality.

A week after losing the US election, President Trump remained shut up in the White House on Tuesday, pushing an alternate reality that he is about to win and blocking Democrat Joe Biden's ability to prepare the transition.

The outgoing President has refused to concede to his opponent. President Trump has however mounted a string of flimsy court challenges in states where Biden won.

Several suits have been thrown out almost immediately and the remainder clearly have no chance of overturning Biden's slim but convincing victories in multiple states.

Donald Trump's attempt to hold on to power has become all consuming for a man who often makes a point of publicly mocking rivals as "losers."

Since Election Day on November 3, he has made few public appearances and seems to have all but shelved normal presidential duties.