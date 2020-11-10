Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

The African Union Calls for Peacemaking in Tigray-Ethiopia Conflict

The African Union calls for peace in Tigray.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Kizzi Asala

with AFP

Ethiopia

Peace Calls for Northern Ethiopia

The African Union (AU) called on Tuesday for an end to hostilities in the Northern Tigray region of Ethiopia, where the nations Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, is currently in conflict with regional authorities of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

This comes after the head of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, publicly expressed concern on Monday over “the escalation of the military confrontation” — encouraging both "parties to dialogue to find a peaceful solution in the interest of the country.”

A Peaceful Resolution?

The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ahmedy — who ordered military intervention in Tigray on November 4 following an attack on federal troops orchestrated by their regional authorities, has assured that operations are proceeding as planned and are close to a successful conclusion.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..