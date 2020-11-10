The African Union Calls for Peacemaking in Tigray-Ethiopia Conflict

Peace Calls for Northern Ethiopia

The African Union (AU) called on Tuesday for an end to hostilities in the Northern Tigray region of Ethiopia, where the nations Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, is currently in conflict with regional authorities of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

This comes after the head of the AU Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, publicly expressed concern on Monday over “the escalation of the military confrontation” — encouraging both "parties to dialogue to find a peaceful solution in the interest of the country.”

A Peaceful Resolution?

The 2019 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ahmedy — who ordered military intervention in Tigray on November 4 following an attack on federal troops orchestrated by their regional authorities, has assured that operations are proceeding as planned and are close to a successful conclusion.