Guinea confirms President Conde's re-election for contested third term

Guinea's incumbent president Alpha Conde has been reelected for a controversial third term with 59.5 percent of the vote, the constitutional court announced on Saturday.

Conde's support was above the absolute majority needed to win in the first round, judges found.

The opposition claimed irregularities in the October 18 vote but the court said the opposition produced no evidence.

Conde's main rival Cellou Dalein Diallo received 33.5 percent, the court said.

Deadly pre-election clashes surfaced after Conde, aged 82, pushed through constitutional reforms enabling him to run again.

There is no way for Conde's opponents to appeal the constitutional court decision, leaving him clear to begin a six-year term.

Conde’s actions have raised fears about a democratic backslide in Guinea.

Similar moves were made in the Ivory Coast after President Alassane Ouattara was declared the winner of an election last month after running for a disputed third term.