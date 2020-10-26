Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Campagn rallies continue for Trump despite COVID

Mike Pence   -  
Copyright © africanews
cleared
By Jerry Fisayo-Bambi

USA

Early voting is on in the US ahead of the country's Nov. 3, presidential but campaigns are still ongoing.

US Vice President Mike Pence held one rally in Kinston, North Carolina, on Sunday night. The rally comes despite his chief of staff Marc Short, and reportedly several aides, testing positive for

" The president just cast his vote yesterday. Karen and I just voted back in the Hoosier state, so men and women of North Carolina, you gotta get it done. If you need a little bit of help, I can tell you just go 10 minutes down the road tomorrow" the vice president said.

"Friends don't let friends vote alone. Bring a family member. Bring a neighbor. Bring a friend and vote for four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House. Get it done." he told the cheering crowds.

The decision by Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, to ignore standing advice from health experts to quarantine himself has drawn fire from Democrats.

Earlier this month, Pence campaigned for Donald Trump whilst the US President was recovering from his own coronavirus infection.

Tens of millions of ballots have already been cast strongly suggesting highly enthusiastic voting amid a pandemic.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..