Campagn rallies continue for Trump despite COVID

Early voting is on in the US ahead of the country's Nov. 3, presidential but campaigns are still ongoing.

US Vice President Mike Pence held one rally in Kinston, North Carolina, on Sunday night. The rally comes despite his chief of staff Marc Short, and reportedly several aides, testing positive for

" The president just cast his vote yesterday. Karen and I just voted back in the Hoosier state, so men and women of North Carolina, you gotta get it done. If you need a little bit of help, I can tell you just go 10 minutes down the road tomorrow" the vice president said.

"Friends don't let friends vote alone. Bring a family member. Bring a neighbor. Bring a friend and vote for four more years of President Donald Trump in the White House. Get it done." he told the cheering crowds.

The decision by Pence, who heads the White House coronavirus task force, to ignore standing advice from health experts to quarantine himself has drawn fire from Democrats.

Earlier this month, Pence campaigned for Donald Trump whilst the US President was recovering from his own coronavirus infection.

Tens of millions of ballots have already been cast strongly suggesting highly enthusiastic voting amid a pandemic.