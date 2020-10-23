Covid-inspired digitalization in Africa {Business Africa}

On this exciting edition of Business Africa, we celebrate entrepreneurs in Nigeria and Democratic Republic of Congo. Plus, we discuss ways of recovering from the Coronavirus.

- Covid-inspired digitalization in Africa –

Over the last 20 years, internet penetration in sub-Saharan Africa has grown tenfold, according to a survey by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This means that sectors like ICT, finance and insurance, the public sector, education and retail trade are indeed perfectly poised to grow swiftly as the pandemic drives digitization. Nikolaï Beckers, a telecom expert, speaks on what needs to be done today to accelerate the digitization journey in Africa.

- Improving drug quality -

And in Nigeria Entrepreneurs like Abimbola Adebakin are determined to fight the proliferation of counterfeit drugs. Her team is using innovative approaches from technology, franchise business models and targeting the diaspora, to deliver quality drugs to people in need.

- DRC Coffee business -

Finally, we took a trip to the DRC. For a region that often makes news for violent conflict and disease, Aristotle Mumbere’s coffee story is a breath of fresh air from North Kivu. 25-year-old Mumbere runs a small but rather impressive operation transforming coffee cherries into powder that he markets to consumers as local and natural. Let’s hear some more coffee tales in this video.