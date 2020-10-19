Welcome to Africanews

More violence will rock Ivorian poll - Analyst

By Rédaction Africanews

Ivory Coast

Election campaigns in Ivory Cost took a violent turn last weekend with deadly violence in the city of Bongouanou, 200km north of Abidjan.

Two people were killed as two ethnic communities clashed.

While the violence appeared spontaneous, regional bloc ECOWAS is worried. It has dispatched a delegation to the country to try and calm tensions.

Ethnically charged slogans and messages have increased as the west African country prepares for a presidential election on October 31.

Political analyst Sylvain N'Guessan says last weekend's clashes are a sign of more violence to come.

