Guinea: Concerns over electoral register ahead polls

The materials have been sent- the ballots, and the ballot boxes are in place. Over 90% of the electoral voters' cards have been distributed.

According to Mamadi Kaba, spokesperson for Guinea's National Independent Electoral Commission (Céni), everything is ready for the country's presidential election.

But maybe not really.

On the eve of the crucial election, some members of the National Independent Electoral Commission (Céni) have raised issues about the electoral process. A surprise declaration signed by four commissioners of the institution list on five pages alleged breaches and violations of the electoral code.

Their report still points to duplicates, voters with several cards, but also cards that have disappeared in some localities. In conclusion of the statement: “Doubt is settling on the credibility of the process. This opens the door to probable post-election disputes".

- A campaign that had started timidly -

Twelve candidates are in this race for Guinea's presidency. Over the last two week of campaigns, they have given many speeches, and amid exacerbating intercommunal tensions, violent incidents were recorded. Prime Minister Ibrahima Kassory Fofana's convoy was attacked en route the central part of the country to campaign on behalf of the outgoing president.

A few days later, main opponent Cellou Dalein Diallo in turn encountered hostility from people blocking his route to the Kankan region, the stronghold of President Alpha Condé. The UFDC party headquarters in the region was ransacked.

Homes and shops of people perceived to be pro-opposition were torched and or vandalized. This violence was unanimously condemned by local authorities and political parties.

- Sunday's election -

There are some 5.4 million registered voters in Guinea, many of whom are expected to cast their ballots on Sunday. President Conde who is 82 is running for a controversial third term. For nearly a year the country was plagued by massive demonstrations against his candiacy.

But it remains to be seen how things would play out during the votes and how credible it would be.

Initial results are expected to be announced several days afterwards.