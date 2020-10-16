Cameroon's Choupo-Moting scores on Bayern debut

Cameroonian forward Eric Choupo Moting scored twice on his debut as Bundesliga and European champions Bayern beat Düren Merzenichin the German Cup.

The Cameroon international combined well with French-born Senegalese forward Bouna Sarr, who also arrived at Allianz Arena this summer, to open the scoring in the 24th minute.

Thomas Mueller scored a penalty in the 36th-minute. Choupo-Moting then made it 3-0 with a superb strike on 75 minutes.

The 31-year-old quit French champions PSG earlier this month.

The win sent Bayern Munich through to the second round of the German Cup.

The Bundesliga champions were missing many of their biggest stars - including Manuel Neuer and Robert Lewandowski - due to international call-ups.

But with the likes of Thomas Mueller, Jerome Boateng and Javi Martinez in the starting eleven, their was still way too much quality and experience in Hansi Flick's side.