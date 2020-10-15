George Floyd Mural Unveiled As Family Celebrate his 47th Birthday

They celebrated George Floyd on what would have been his 47th birthday.

In Houston where George Floyd grew up, friends and family gathered on Wednesday to pay hommage to the late George Floyd, by unveiling a mural painting to honor him.

All over the United States Black Life Matters supporters came together around shrines or murals to celebrate Floyd, who died following an arrest last May.

For the family, these demonstrations are a way to continue the fight for change.

"Let’s get justice and make sure we can change the world, just like George wanted to do", said Family member of George Floyd

Floyd died from suffocation after a police officer kneeled on his neck for more than 8 minutes during an arrest on May 25th. Now the family demands change in the approach of police forces to arrests.

Rodney Floyd, Brother of George Floyd, stressed the importance of the upcoming presidential elections "Let’s get out and vote and show our ancestors and everyone if we be the change, fight for the change, we’ll get the change"

For the family, change will have to come through the next president put in office, after the November elections.

Police brutality had become a key issue during the campaign, prompting candidates to weight in, whilst protests and violent unrest took place in all of the United States biggest cities.

Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden even posted on Twitter that he had made "a promise to his family that I won’t let him become just another hashtag", adding he would focus on the issue, should he become president.