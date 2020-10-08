Tunisia: Curfew introduced in Tunis region

Tunisian authorities have decided to reintroduce a curfew in the capital Tunis and its region, starting Thursday for two weeks.

The aim is to curb the COVID-19 contamination rate, which is rising quickly, according to the governor.

More than 1.3 million people live in the Tunis region. That's about 10 % of Tunisia's population.

For the next two weeks, the curfew will begin at 9pm until 5am on weekdays, and from 7pm until 5am on weekends.

Markets will be closed and Friday prayers suspended during that period.

New coronavirus cases reached a rate of over 1,000 (one thousand) per day last week.

Earlier this month, the coastal regions of Sousse and Monastir also reintroduced one.

Tunisia's prime minister Hichem Mechichi has said several times that he will not lockdown the country again.