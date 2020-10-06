Welcome to Africanews

Ghana's Akufo-Addo submits nomination to Electoral Commission

By Rédaction Africanews

Presidential elections

Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo submitted his nomination forms to the Electoral Commission on Tuesday as he seeks a re-election in December.

This will be the very first time a sitting president of the republic has visited the commission to submit his nomination forms

If cleared, Akufo-Addo would lead ruling New Patriotic Party as a presidential candidate for the fourth time since 2008.

Should he be re-elected, it would be the second term of the President.

